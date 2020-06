Racism Isn't Just Systemic In Law Enforcement. It's In Real Estate, Too

Recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations across the US have shed a light on not only racism in law enforcement but also economic discrimination.

According to Business Insider, a home in an African American neighborhood in Minneapolis is worth $33,000 less than a comparable home in a white one.

In the first quarter of 2020, the black homeownership rate stood at 44%.

The level of white homeownership was a shocking 73.7%.