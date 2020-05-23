Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Zero cases in latest PL COVID-19 testing
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:12s - Published
Zero cases in latest PL COVID-19 testing

Zero cases in latest PL COVID-19 testing

Sky's Geraint Hughes explains why the Premier League will be encouraged by the results of the latest round of coroanavirus testing on June 4 and June 5.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Another zero day? Ashley Bloomfield to update nation on latest testing results

Covid 19 coronavirus: Another zero day? Ashley Bloomfield to update nation on latest testing results New Zealand is poised for a 13th straight day with no new cases of Covid-19, as the country waits to...
New Zealand Herald - Published



Tweets about this

WalterboroSC

City of Walterboro RT @scdhec: DHEC announced 577 new confirmed cases, two new probable cases of COVID-19, and 10 additional confirmed deaths. This brings t… 27 minutes ago

relay_data

Data Relay China's Top Virologist Says Latest Outbreak 'Under Control' Despite Study Showing No Herd Immunity: Live Updates |… https://t.co/hOe8S4HXIX 39 minutes ago

Thisiscruise

Kerrie Bialas RT @AIR1061FM: The latest statistics from the Government of Alberta show zero active cases of COVID-19 in Airdrie. https://t.co/paSSG8fPxN 1 hour ago

JoanWorley3

Joan Worley RT @nightingalern: China's Top Virologist Says Latest Outbreak 'Under Control' Despite Study Showing No Herd Immunity: Live Updates | Zero… 1 hour ago

nightingalern

🇮🇱🇺🇸nightingalern 🇺🇸🇮🇱⭐⭐⭐ China's Top Virologist Says Latest Outbreak 'Under Control' Despite Study Showing No Herd Immunity: Live Updates |… https://t.co/UQT94K4gRF 1 hour ago

DJSiri

DJS China's Top Virologist Says Latest Outbreak 'Under Control' Despite Study Showing No Herd Immunity: Live Updates |… https://t.co/lBMGdH9Trj 2 hours ago

GroWithJennifer

Jennifer Yusuf Omiloli RT @AmbassadorZhang: 9 Q&A about latest COVID-19 cases in Beijing 1: Who is patient zero? 2: Is salmon the virus carrier? 3: Is the virus… 5 hours ago

FernandoMcDuff

🆘Fernando McDuff 🆘 RT @FernandoMcDuff: Florida governor says 260 Orlando airport workers tested positive for COVID-19. 52% positivity rate or on the Fat Ram… 15 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now the world's fourth-highest [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now the world's fourth-highest

With close to half a million confirmed cases, the minister of health says the real number could be 15 times higher due to the lack of testing.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Kenya lockdown measures taking toll on Eid festivities [Video]

Kenya lockdown measures taking toll on Eid festivities

Businesses in Kenya suffer, as coronavirus lockdowns hit the normally busy Eid al-Fitr holiday trade.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:15Published
Yemen's health system 'has collapsed' as coronavirus spreads: UN [Video]

Yemen's health system 'has collapsed' as coronavirus spreads: UN

World governing body rings alarm bell as it prepares to host donor conference with Saudi Arabia amid the pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:26Published