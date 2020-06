Raped by Pakistan ex-minister, claims US blogger Cynthia Ritchie

A US blogger, based in Pakistan, has accused an ex-minister of the country of rape, and ex-PM of 'manhandling'.

Cynthia Ritchie took to Facebook to level the damning charges against leaders of the Pakistan People's Party.

She claimed Rahman Malik raped her in 2011, while Yousaf Gilani and Makhdoom Shahabuddin physically manhandled her.

All three politicians have denied the charge, and two of them have filed complaints seeking further investigation.

