A Phone Can Be Used As A Tracking Device. Here's How To Protect Your Data At A Protest

Thinking of taking to the street to protest police brutality and systemic racism?

Besides watching out for your personal safety, be sure to take some steps to protect yourself digitally, too.

According to Business Insider, smartphones hold reams of personal information and can be used as a tracking device.

The best thing to do is to leave your phone at home.

If you take yours, be sure to back it up to the cloud in case it's confiscated or stolen.

Consider using a cheap burner phone instead, giving the number out only to those closest to you.

Encrypt your phone, use anonymous messaging apps, and lock your phone via password instead of fingerprint or facial recognition.

That's because you can refuse to enter it for police, but there's nothing stopping them from scanning your finger or taking a picture of your face.

