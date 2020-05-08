'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua spoke out during a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford , England on Saturday (June 6) labelling racism as a ''virus'.

Racism has infected every part of society, the heavyweight champ said, and he called on everyone to stop it from spreading further.

Joshua took part in demonstrations that began in the United States nearly two weeks ago and have since gone worldwide after black American George Floyd was killed by a cop who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes until he died.

Joshua, the current WBA, WBO and IBF champion, called racism a virus that has been declared a pandemic and is "out of control."