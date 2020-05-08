Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:56s - Published
'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua

'Racism is a virus' -Boxing champ Anthony Joshua

World heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua spoke out during a Black Lives Matter march in his hometown of Watford, England on Saturday (June 6) labelling racism as a ''virus'.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Racism has infected every part of society, the heavyweight champ said, and he called on everyone to stop it from spreading further.

Joshua took part in demonstrations that began in the United States nearly two weeks ago and have since gone worldwide after black American George Floyd was killed by a cop who placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly 9 minutes until he died.

Joshua, the current WBA, WBO and IBF champion, called racism a virus that has been declared a pandemic and is "out of control."





Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown [Video]

Boxer Joshua leads Black Lives Matter march in hometown

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua marching in Watford as part of protests sparked by death of George Floyd in U.S.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:58Published
Anthony Joshua won't 'change' for girlfriend [Video]

Anthony Joshua won't 'change' for girlfriend

Anthony Joshua doesn't want to "change" for a girlfriend as he feels he is too "set in his ways".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:04Published
Evander Holyfield returning to the ring [Video]

Evander Holyfield returning to the ring

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield says he's returning to the ring for charity. In a tweet Thursday, he said "The Champ is back..."

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:27Published