Amul Twitter handle briefly blocked after ad targeted China, MD clarifies

The Twitter account of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMDF), the company that owns the Amul brand, was blocked briefly after an ad post targeted China.

The cartoon apparently called for a boycott of Chinese products.

GCMMF Managing Director R S Sodhi said that Twitter blocked its handle @Amul_Coop after its advertising agency posted a cartoon featuring its mascot `Amul girl’ with the caption “Exit the Dragon?” on Thursday night.

The cartoon appeared to support the new policy of `Atmanirbhar Bharat’ enunciated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a call for a boycott of Chinese products on Indian social media against the backdrop of a stand-off between the two countries in eastern Ladakh.