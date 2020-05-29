Global  

WHO Issues New Guidelines For Wearing Masks To Prevent COVID-19 Spread

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:35s - Published
The World Health Organization on Friday released new guidelines on who should wear masks and where they should be worn, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Business Insider, everyone in areas with community transmission should wear a face mask when social distancing isn't feasible.

Likewise, people over 60 and those who have underlying health conditions should wear a medical mask in spaces where social distancing is difficult.

Healthcare workers in areas with widespread transmission should also wear medical masks, not just those working with novel coronavirus patients.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom also stressed that masks alone do not protect people from the coronavirus.

