Kenneth Branagh: No Idea If Playing Bad Guy In Tenet

Well, not time travel, sorry: “inversion,” which apparently lets characters communicate across time in some mysterious way but is not, strictly speaking, time travel.

This week: Kenneth Branagh, who seems unsure if the character he’s playing is the bad guy or the good guy.

“Given the nature of it, as Chris to some extent sort of reinvents the wheel here, a lot of people start engaging with John David Washington’s character in both expected ways...so you might expect me to be an antagonist...