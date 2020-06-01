pawsr: The social network just for petsLearn more
BANG Showbiz Royally pampered pooches: Queen Elizabeth's corgis had their own special menu
#TheQueen #RoyalFamily #Corgis https://t.co/V1knqUPdGU 1 day ago
Will Queen Elizabeth be attending royal duties this year?It seems that the Queen is unlikely to attend royal duties this year.
Prince Philip plans low-key birthday lunchPrince Philip will celebrate his 99th birthday with a simple lunch with his wife Queen Elizabeth because he doesn't want any "fuss".
Queen Elizabeth's Former Chef TalksDarren McGrady worked at Queen Elizabeth's London residence between 1982 and 1993.