Royally pampered pooches: Queen Elizabeth's corgis had their own special menu

Video Credit: Bang Media World - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Royally pampered pooches: Queen Elizabeth's corgis had their own special menu
Queen Elizabeth's famous corgis had their own food menu.
Chef reveals menu for the Queen's corgis

Queen Elizabeth's corgis had their own food menu.Darren McGrady, who worked as a chef for Buckingham...
BANGShowbiz

Royally pampered pooches: Queen Elizabeth's corgis had their own special menu #TheQueen #RoyalFamily #Corgis


