Buffalo Police Officers Charged With Assaulting 75-Year-Old Protester

Two police officers in Buffalo, New York, were charged with assault Saturday.

A video showed the officers shoving 75-year-old protester Martin Gugino in recent demonstrations over the death of George Floyd.

Law enforcement was in the process of clearing demonstrators from Niagara Square around an 8 pm curfew.

The pair of officers pushed Gugino backward, causing his head to hit the pavement, spilling blood as officers walk past.