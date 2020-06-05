Jordan Donation

Outpuring of support andprotests matter movement and the death of george floyd, michael jordan and the jordan brand are making a huge donation to racial equality and social justice education initiatives.

In a statement, the brand released, it says, "the jordan brand is us, the black community."

-- it goes on to say "black lives matter.

This isnt a controversial statment.

Until the ingrained racisim that allows our country's institutions to fail is completely eradicated, we will remain committed to protecting and improvng the lives of black people" -- then the announcement that they are donating one hundred million dollars over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."

If you watched "the last dance" documentary which was about the 1990's chicago bulls and jordan, he talks about his choice to not speak out overtly about racial injustices during his career and well after.

Which the black community called him out for, and i was one of them.

But what this and his other philanthrpoic efforts and life in general has taught me is that there is more than one way to speak out and support, this was his method.

