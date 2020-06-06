Nature of Love Movie (2020) - Love & Glamping - Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell, Donna Benedicto Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:21s - Published 4 days ago Nature of Love Movie (2020) - Love & Glamping - Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell, Donna Benedicto Nature of Love Movie (2020) aka Love & Glamping - movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Bookish city girl Katie gets her big break writing a magazine feature on a week at a luxury glamping resort. She’s far from sporty but sets out to face her fears as she tries the camp’s activities, with help from Will, a rugged outdoorsman with a one of a kind job: camp butler. Director: Marita Grabiak Writers: Uma Incrocci, Barbara Kymlicka Stars: Emilie Ullerup, Christopher Russell, Donna Benedicto Genre: Comedy, Romance 0

