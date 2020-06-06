18th and Vine establishments react to Saturday shooting

THANKS GERARD.A MAN KILLED AND 4OTHERS RECOVERING INTHE HOSPITAL TODAYFOLLOWING A SHOOTINGIN THE HISTORIC 18TH ANDVINE DISTRICT.POLICE RECENTLYIDENTIFIED THE VICTIM ASMONTEL RIDLEY.AS 41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER NICK STARLINGSHOWS US -- MANY AREDISHEARTENED BY THECONTINUED VIOLENCE INKANSAS CITY.THINGS ARE SEEMINGLYBACK TO NORMAL HERE INTHE JAZZ DISTRICT-HOWEVER MANY PEOPLETELL US THEY AREFRUSTRATED WITH THEVIOLENCE THATCONTINUES IN THIS CITY.A CHAOTIC NIGHT AT THEHISTORIC 18TH AND VINEDISTRICT.Thomas Edison // security guardworking nearby16:31:13-16:31:34" It was just exchanginggunfire.

At least 15-20 roundswent off.

The next thing I knowcars were speeding andpeeling rubber and taking off.EVIDENCE MARKERS TELLTHE STORY OF HOW MANYBULLET CASES WERE LEFTON THE GROUND.Christopher Nickens-Works at180VBarber shopSad man, hopefully this isn'twhat it's come to ultimately.

Iplanned to come here today tocut hair and you know interactwith the community but I don'tknow it's a sad thing man,hope we can do better.CHRISTOPHER NICKENS ISINVESTED IN THISCOMMUNITY-HE WORKS AT A NEARBYBARBER SHOP AND WANTSTHIS VIOLENCE TO STOP.Christopher Nickens-Works at180VBarber shopYou can't control everyone, Imean you got some on oneside of the spectrum, we wantto advocate for positivity anddo the right thing but everyoneis not for that for whateverreason.A FEW BLOCKS TO THENORTH-ANOTHER SIGN OFRESILIENCY-A CHURHOFFERING UP DRIVETHROUGH COMMUNION-Jeffrey Williams- PastorCentennialUnited Methodist Churchthere's a need for us aschurches to try to address thebrokenness that exists in ourcommunity as so that's whatwe're doing out here.ACCORDING TO POLICE ANARGUMENT TURNED INTO ADEADLY SHOOTING WITHMULTIPLE PEOPLE WHOWERE FIRING AT EACHOTHER.THIS LATEST HOMICIDE ISNUMBER 76 SO FAR THISYEAR-TO PUT THAT INTOPERSPECTIVE-KCMO SAW51 HOMICIDES THIS TIMELAST YEAR.Brandon Mims, Director of CrisisIntervention, Ad Hoc AgainstIt's sad to see that even in themidst of the pandemic we'redealing with it's still anepidemic of violence that werestruggling with at the sametime.BRANDON MIMS IS THEDIRECTOR OF CRISISINTERVENTION FOR ADHOC AGAINST CRIME-ANDSAYS SOME OF THISVIOLENCE IS HARD TOPREVENT.Brandon Mims, Director of CrisisIntervention, Ad Hoc AgainstCrimeReally the leading cause ofthese shootings andhomicides are arguments andthere is two people whodisagree who can't get alongfor whatever the case is theycan't get over their conflict.IT'S ANOTHER DEADLYSHOOTING-IN A DISTRICTTRYING TO SPARKCHANGE.Christopher Nickens-Works at180VBarber shopIt's a very good place but wejust got to do better and cometogether and make a positivechange.THE BARS WERE CLOSEDAT THE TIME-AND POLICEDO NOT BELIEVE THEGATHERING WAS RELATEDTO ANY BUSINESS-IF YOUHAVE ANY INFORMATIONYOU ARE URGED TO CALLPOLICE.REPORTING IN THE 18THAND VINE DISTRICT-NICK STARLING41 ACTION NEWS.