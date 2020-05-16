Community held a prom parade for the west canada valley juniors and seniors.

The parade started in newport and went through middleville.

The students were escorted by the newport, middleville and schuyler fire departments.

To make it feel even more like prom , there was a photographer and a d-j.

"we figured we get together as a groupf junio and senis and celebrate prom because our school obviously did not have it due to covid 19.

We figured it would be a good thing to bring us together as a school one last time as juniors and seniors before the year is out and do one last thing together."

The students rode on floats and in the back of pick up trucks.

Some of boys sported red white and blue, while some of the girls even wore their prom gowns.

