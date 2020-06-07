Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pink Flamingos Planted In Maine High School Football Field To Represent Graduates
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Pink Flamingos Planted In Maine High School Football Field To Represent Graduates
WBZ-TV's Ken MacLeod reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Callaway has an edge in offseason workouts [Video]

Callaway has an edge in offseason workouts

The Callaway Chargers are continuing their conditioning workouts before practice really starts. Dameon Brown is taking over as head coach after being an assistant the last four years. He's also the..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:08Published
Forest Hill Patriots take advantage of workouts [Video]

Forest Hill Patriots take advantage of workouts

The Patriots of Forest Hill are back on the field for conditioning as a part of the voluntary workout program. They are anxious for the season to get started but first it's all about staying safe. Head..

Credit: WAPT     Duration: 01:01Published
North Andover Holds Town Meeting On High School Football Field [Video]

North Andover Holds Town Meeting On High School Football Field

WBZ TV's Liam Martin reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:23Published