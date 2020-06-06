Zachary Williams Senior send-off

2020.

Today's senior send-off highlights a herkimer highschool track star, who's high school race was cut short but it's not his last lap.

Zachary williams is staying local and taking his talents to houghton college this fall.-n williams fourth year on the varsity boys outdoor track team at herkimer.

He also ran indoor track for three years on varsity.

-- his junior year, williams and his teammates won the center state conference championship and the section three class c title in the 4 by 100 relay.

-- a two-sport athlete, williams played 3 years of varsity soccer for the magicians.

As a goalie, he assisted his team to a league titile and was ranked second in section three with 138 career saves.

-- at houghton williams will run division three track and major in biology.

