Marches Over George Floyd's Death Continue For Second Weekend Across The U.S. Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:42s - Published 13 hours ago Marches Over George Floyd's Death Continue For Second Weekend Across The U.S. Another memorial took place for George Floyd in North Carolina on Saturday. As family members grieved, marches around the country continued; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend







Tweets about this ⚖️ Rosemary McLaughlin NJ marches and demonstrations all over the state. We need change now. #MauriceJordan was killed by NJ State Trooper… https://t.co/cL9v50OxSv 4 seconds ago Peter Michael Marino RT @CityBeatCincy: The streets of Cincinnati have filled with strong voices and peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd at the han… 36 minutes ago Cincinnati CityBeat The streets of Cincinnati have filled with strong voices and peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd at th… https://t.co/qukCrr4Tsm 38 minutes ago News 5 WCYB Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in San Francisco, Sacramento, Simi Valley, San Diego, Los Angeles and… https://t.co/T3DcBdHugB 2 hours ago JET-UK @BBCNews Please do not become distracted from the real issue! We have to "keep the main thing; the main thing!" The… https://t.co/O4Ct675Qy8 2 hours ago DianneH RT @WGME: Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in San Francisco, Sacramento, Simi Valley, San Diego, Los Angeles and elsewhere acr… 2 hours ago Tulsa's Channel 8 Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets in San Francisco, Sacramento, Simi Valley, San Diego, Los Angeles and… https://t.co/zaHAbP9gtr 3 hours ago Prof. Manish Thakur RT @AP: For another night, calm reigned across U.S. cities as marches turned into memorials for George Floyd. Explosive anger over racial i… 5 hours ago