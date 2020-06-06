Global  

Marches Over George Floyd's Death Continue For Second Weekend Across The U.S.

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:42s
Another memorial took place for George Floyd in North Carolina on Saturday.

As family members grieved, marches around the country continued; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

Watch live: Cuomo gives update on coronavirus response and protests

Cuomo's latest briefing comes as protests against police brutality and the death of George Floyd...
CBS News - Published

George Floyd Remembered At Events, Protests Across The Country

Some of the largest crowds yet have gathered for the second straight weekend of protests in the wake...
CBS 2 - Published

Anti-racism protesters march across world

Anti-racism protesters march across worldTens of thousands of peaceful protesters rallied for racial justice Saturday in the United States and...
WorldNews - Published



Sheriff Marches in Solidarity With George Floyd Protesters in Flint, Michigan [Video]

Sheriff Marches in Solidarity With George Floyd Protesters in Flint, Michigan

This group of people was marching on the streets of Michigan to protest against the death of George Floyd after being detained by the police. They were led by a sheriff who showed them his outstanding..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 04:55Published
Curfew Over, Protesters Out [Video]

Curfew Over, Protesters Out

Saturday marked a stark contrast to what unfolded in the city last weekend during the protests of the police brutality death of George Floyd.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:24Published
Black Lives Matter Protesters, Anti-Protesters Gather In Huntington Beach [Video]

Black Lives Matter Protesters, Anti-Protesters Gather In Huntington Beach

Police were out in riot gear in Huntington Beach during the second weekend of protests in the LA-area following the death of George Floyd. Adrianna Weingold reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:40Published