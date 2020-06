Summer camp changes for 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 02:22s - Published 12 hours ago Summer camp changes for 2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic. 0

BUT A LOT OF PARENTS ARE STRUGGLING WITH WHETHER IT'S SAFE TO SEND THEIR KIDS THIS YEAR. REPORTER LINDSEY BOACH SET OUT TO FIND OUT WHAT SUMMER CAMP EXPERTS RECOMMEND...AND HOW CAMP WILL LOOK DIFFERENT. IT'S A FAMILIAR SOUND FOR MANY AMERICAN KIDS. WHETHER IT'S JUST A DAY CAMP, OR AN OVERNIGHT CAMP, THOUSANDS OF CHILDREN GET AMPED UP TO SPEND THE SUMMER HANGING OUT WITH OLD FRIENDS, MEETING NEW FRIENDS, AND DOING DIFFERENT ACTIVITIES. BUT NOW A LOT OF CAMPS RIGHT NOW ARE TRYING TO MAKE DECISIONS ABOUT ROSENBURG. THE GROUPS ACCREDITS CAMPS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. HE AND HIS TEAM HAVE WORKED WITH HEALTH EXPERTS AND THE YMCA OF THE USA TO PUT TOGETHER NEW REGULATIONS FOR HOSTING CAMP THIS SUMMER - IN PLACES WHERE GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS HAVE GIVEN THE "OKAY". KIDS ARE STARVED, FRANKLY, ABSOLUTELY STARVED FOR EMOTION AND SOCIAL CONNECTION. THEY SPEND HOURS ONLINE AND CAST A DRIFT IN A SEA OF SCREENS, THOSE KIDS THAT HAVE SCREENS. BUT THEY FEEL A DEEP SENSE OF LONELINESS AND ISOLATION FROM THEIR FRIENDS. HE SAYS THE PREPARATION FOR KIDS GOING TO CAMP WILL START EARLY. BEFORE YOU EVEN ARRIVE TO CAMP, PARENTS ARE GOING TO BE REQUESTED TO PRESCREEN CAMPERS 7-10 DAYS BEFORE CAMP BEGINS TO MAKE SURE THEY ARE WELL. KIDS WILL BE SCREENED EVERY DAY IN THE MORNING AND MONITORED THROUGHOUT THE DAY. IF A CAMPER HAS SYMPTOMS, ROSENBURG SAYS THE PARENTS WILL BE CALLED, AND THEY WILL HAVE TO COME GET THEIR CHILD. THERE'LL BE A FOCUS ON CAMPERS USING INDIVIDUAL EQUIPMENT THAT'S ASSIGNED TO THEM, INSTEAD OF SHARING EQUIPMENT. YOU'LL SEE THE TYPES OF ACTIVITIES BEING OFFERED FOCUSING ON THOSE THAT CAN BE DONE BY SMALL FAMILY HOUSEHOLDS OF CAMPERS. THOSE SMALL FAMILY HOUSEHOLDS WON'T NECESSARILY BE SIBLINGS - JUST SMALL GROUPS OF KIDS WHO WILL BE TOGETHER THE DURATION OF CAMP AND WILL HAVE THE SAME CAMP COUNSELORS THROUGHOUT AS WELL. THEY WILL MOVE THROUGH CAMP AS A GROUP, MAKING GROUP DECISIONS ABOUT ACTIVITIES. BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY, ROSENBURG SAYS YOU'LL STILL SEE CAMP IN MOST PLACES WHICH HE SAYS IS GOING TO BE VERY BENEFICIAL TO KIDS' WELLBEING. YOU'RE GOING TO SEE CAMP. YOU'RE GOING TO SEE A SOCIAL SURGE IN THESE KIDS WHO HAVE BEEN ISOLATED FOR 12 WEEKS. ENSURE THE KIDS ARE SAFE. I'M LINDSEY BOETSCH REPORTING.