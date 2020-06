Musicians march with Jon Batiste at NYC protest Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:57s - Published 3 weeks ago Musicians march with Jon Batiste at NYC protest Musicians turned out on Saturday to join New Orleans artist and bandleader Jon Batiste, marching together to Union Square in New York to support the Black Lives Matter movement. 0

Batiste said on Twitter the march was aimed at "the deep rooted systematic injustice we have to fix." Tens of thousands of demonstrators amassed in Washington, New York and other U.S. cities on Saturday demanding an end to racism and brutality by law enforcement, as protests sparked by George Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stretched into a 12th day.