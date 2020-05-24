Accusing WHO of 'ideological bias', Bolsonaro says he may follow US president's footsteps and leave the UN health body.

Alessandro Rampietti Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars and stops reporting deaths https://t.co/QnTwsjfGuF via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

Diplomatic Wires Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars His threat to leave the #WHO came shortly before B… https://t.co/0Rb1VCvXQM 17 minutes ago

Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group RT @Fio_edwards : Bolsonaro is following in the footsteps of his puppet master Donald Trump in threatening to withdraw Brazil from the World… 8 minutes ago

Mstyc One RT @susankey_key : Bolsonaro is South America's trump. While he lies, Brazilians die. https://t.co/8tTOyVpokR https://t.co/9UWv56mPfj 2 minutes ago