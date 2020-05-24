Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars

Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars

Accusing WHO of 'ideological bias', Bolsonaro says he may follow US president's footsteps and leave the UN health body.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources



Tweets about this

Mstyc

Mstyc One RT @susankey_key: Bolsonaro is South America's trump. While he lies, Brazilians die. https://t.co/8tTOyVpokR https://t.co/9UWv56mPfj 2 minutes ago

Joclau53

Jose Claudio ⁦@ItamaratyGovBr⁩ ⁦@ernestofaraujo⁩ ⁦@o_antagonista⁩ ⁦@GloboNews⁩ ⁦@jornalnacional⁩ ⁦@ptbrasil⁩ Bolsonaro threaten… https://t.co/Ck1ZTMCP3K 7 minutes ago

NSCAG_UK

Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group RT @Fio_edwards: Bolsonaro is following in the footsteps of his puppet master Donald Trump in threatening to withdraw Brazil from the World… 8 minutes ago

nidanda11

🌻nidanda1🌻 RT @susankey_key: Bolsonaro is South America's trump. While he lies, Brazilians die. https://t.co/8tTOyVpokR 10 minutes ago

susankey_key

Dr. Susan Key Bolsonaro is South America's trump. While he lies, Brazilians die. https://t.co/8tTOyVpokR https://t.co/9UWv56mPfj 13 minutes ago

diplomatikwires

Diplomatic Wires Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars His threat to leave the #WHO came shortly before B… https://t.co/0Rb1VCvXQM 17 minutes ago

rampietti

Alessandro Rampietti Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars and stops reporting deaths https://t.co/QnTwsjfGuF via @YouTube 20 minutes ago

impactmeds

IMPACTMeds Bolsonaro threatens WHO exit as Brazil's coronavirus toll soars - Al Jazeera English https://t.co/kfVxwoS73A 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now the world's fourth-highest [Video]

Brazil's coronavirus death toll now the world's fourth-highest

With close to half a million confirmed cases, the minister of health says the real number could be 15 times higher due to the lack of testing.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August [Video]

Brazil deaths may surpass 125,000 by August

As daily death rate climbs to the highest in the world, new study warns total toll could surge five-fold by early August

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published
Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases [Video]

Brazil overtakes Russia to become No 2 in world for virus cases

The grim milestone comes as the WHO calls South America 'a new epicentre' of the deadly virus.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:33Published