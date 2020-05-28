Raw Video: Park Blvd. arrest dual screen Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 00:47s - Published 10 hours ago Raw Video: Park Blvd. arrest dual screen SDPD conducts internal investigation after officers threaten to shoot unarmed protesters and take one protester away in unmarked van. 0

