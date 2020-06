WWII veteran honors D-Day anniversary with world-wide bell ringing Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 02:14s - Published 10 hours ago WWII veteran honors D-Day anniversary with world-wide bell ringing Coronavirus has impacted his ability to travel overseas, so he has a new way to honor the day. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



Tweets about this The San Diego Works WWII veteran honors D-Day anniversary with world-wide bell ringing https://t.co/QL7nTBhPMT 6 hours ago