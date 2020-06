A pair of police officers on Whitehall in London shared a light moment with saxophone player during the Black Lives Matter protest on Saturday (June 6th).

After the unidentified musician has finished a tune, the officers - who were on duty protecting monuments from vandals - walked over to give him a fist bump and and corona-style elbow greeting.