Covid-19: India surpasses Spain in Coronavirus cases, 5th worst hit in the world | Oneindia News

India reported 9,971 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours in the biggest one-day spike so far according to the government data.

There has been a minor fall in recovery rate compared to Friday, from 48.27 per cent to 48.20 per cent.

Several complaints of a foul smell emanating from different areas of Mumbai were received by officials on Saturday night, prompting the city's civic body, BMC, to dispatch fire services.

Complaints were made by residents in the areas of Chembur, Ghatkopar, Kanjurmarg, Vikhroli, Powai, Andheri and Mankhurd.

Residents were advised to cover their faces with a wet towel or handkerchief.

A video of government workers in Puducherry hurriedly throwing the body of a COVID-19 positive man into a pit has caused massive outrage, prompting the administration to order a probe into the incident.

The World Health Organisation has issued new guidelines that say everyone should wear a three-layer fabric or non-medical mask in public to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease.

People aged above 60 years or with health issues should wear a medical mask in settings where social distancing is difficult, and all others should wear a three-layer fabric mask that acts as “a barrier for potentially infectious droplets.