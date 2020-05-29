7.6 Enrich from text

Born in Los Angeles, California, on June 4, 1975, Angelina Jolie starred in the HBO biopic Gia before earning a best supporting actress Academy Award for Girl, Interrupted.

Jolie became one of Hollywood's marquee names, with starring roles in movies like Wanted, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Salt and Changeling.

She later had a huge international blockbuster with Disney's Maleficent, which spawned a sequel.

Jolie also directed the films In the Land of Blood and Honey, Unbroken and By the Sea, in which she co-starred with then-husband Brad Pitt.