Man attends Toronto anti-racism protest wearing blackface

A man attended an anti-racism protest in Toronto in Canada on Saturday (June 6th) wearing blackface.

The unidentified provocateur was quickly surrounded by angry protesters in Nathan Phillips Square, one of whom threw water in his face.

The man was escorted away from the square by police officers.

Blackface is a term used in the United States for a form of theatrical make-up used predominantly by non-black performers to represent a caricature of a black person.

Most people consider it deeply offensive.

In September 2019, controversial pictures and video were published showing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in brownface and blackface.