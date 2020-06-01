|
Happy 80th Birthday Sir Tom Jones!
Happy 80th Birthday Sir Tom Jones!
The singer is now 80 years old, so we've listed some facts about the star to celebrate his special day!
|The singing legend, who is celebrating his 80th birthday, shares memories of his life and career.
BBC News - Published
|For nearly 60 years, Tom Jones has been delighting audiences with stunning stage performances and...
Seattle Times - Published
Sir Tom Jones won't retire
Sir Tom Jones has no plans to retire and he even believes he has one more chart-topping hit to come.
Happy Birthday Tom Holland!
The 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' star is now 24 years old! To celebrate his birthday, we've listed some facts about the star.
