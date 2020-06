Hindu Jagran Manch in North 24 Parganas providing food to needy amid COVID-19, cyclone Amphan crisis

COVID-19 lockdown and cyclone Amphan has affected normal lives of people in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district.

Hindu Jagran Manch is providing essential items to the needy people.

COVID-19 lockdown has adversely affected the lives of daily wage workers across the country.

On the other hand, cyclone Amphan made the situation even worse in West Bengal.

Where more than 90 people lost their lives, several people lost their houses.