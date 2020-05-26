Dolly Parton rises early to talk to God
Dolly Parton gets up early to talk to God and says she would not have achieved anything in life without him.
Female First Dolly Parton rises early to talk to God https://t.co/rhhroAOQne 1 week ago
Nigga Lu Dolly Parton rises early to talk to God
https://t.co/LGT04jX2pG 1 week ago
Daily Entertainment News Dolly Parton rises early to talk to God - Dolly Parton gets up early to talk to God.
The 74-year-old country music… https://t.co/k1K1bLIIWT 1 week ago
Dolly Parton's coronavirus lessonsDolly Parton says the coronavirus pandemic has taught her to be a "better friend".
Dolly Parton and Jennifer Lopez lead Memorial Day tributesDolly Parton, Jennifer Lopez, and Reese Witherspoon are among the stars saluting U.S. servicemen and women online in honour of America's Memorial Day holiday.