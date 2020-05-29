Seattle police use flash bangs to move protesters on street

Some protesters stood their ground as Seattle police tried to move them down the street on Saturday using flash bangs, following a large peaceful demonstration against racism and police brutality earlier in the day.

EDITORS PLEASE NOTE: CONTAINS PROFANITY Media reports said that a small group of protesters in Seattle on Saturday (June 6) started throwing objects at the police when they were asked to move, prompting police to use flash bangs.

An eyewitness, Aliye Volkan told Reuters that "they threw flashbombs and I remember smelling pepper gas even though they said they wouldn't spray any." Protests sparked by George Floyd's fatal encounter with Minneapolis police stretched into a 12th day on Saturday with tens of thousands amassing in U.S. cities.

The intensity of protests over the past week began to ebb on Wednesday (June 3) after prosecutors in Minneapolis had arrested all four police officers implicated in Floyd's death and charged one of them with second-degree murder.