Frank Rizzo Mural In South Philadelphia Painted Over Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:46s - Published 6 days ago Frank Rizzo Mural In South Philadelphia Painted Over The mural at 9th and Montrose Street in the Italian Market became a blank canvas overnight Sunday. 0

7:02 AND BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH PHILADELPHIA THIS MORNING. THE FRANK RIZZO MURAL HAS BEEN PAINTED OVER. THE MURAL AT NINTH AND MONTROSE IN THE ITALIAN MARKET BECAME A BLANK CANVAS OVERNIGHT. THE MURAL OF THE FORMER MAYOR AND POLICE COMMISSIONER WAS VANDALIZED LAST WEEKEND AMID PROTESTS. MURAL ARTS PHILADELPHIA THE SOUTH NINTH STREET SHOPPING DISTRICT AND THE PROPERTY OWNER THERE PLANNED A NEW MURAL THAT BETTER REPRESENTS THE FABRIC OF SOUTH NINTH STREET. NOW LAST WEDNESDAY THE RIZZO STATUE WAS TAKEN DOWN FROM IN FRONT OF THE MUNICIPAL SERVICES BUILDING. RY Os CRITICS SAYS HIS POLICE