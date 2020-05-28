David Beckham is 'in talks to launch his own cooking show'
Retired soccer star David Beckham in talks to launch his own cooking show, according to a report.
David Beckham building granny flatDavid and Victoria Beckham want to build a "granny flat" in the grounds of their home, which will be used by their guests.
David and Victoria Beckham building underground tunnel from house to garageDavid and Victoria Beckham are reportedly planning to build an underground tunnel from their house to their garage.
David Beckham plans hotel empireDavid Beckham has sparked speculation he is set to launch his own range of hotels and restaurants following a trademark application.