Keller @ Large: George Floyd Protests Reach Countries Worldwide, Including New Zealand

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 05:25s - Published
Keller @ Large: George Floyd Protests Reach Countries Worldwide, Including New Zealand

Keller @ Large: George Floyd Protests Reach Countries Worldwide, Including New Zealand

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to former Massachusetts senator and current U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown.

