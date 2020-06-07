Keller @ Large: George Floyd Protests Reach Countries Worldwide, Including New Zealand
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller talks to former Massachusetts senator and current U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown.
Thousands of People Turn out and March in Solidarity During George Floyd Protests in New ZealandThis crowd of people started marching in Auckland City while protesting George Floyd's death. They were chanting slogans and walking together showing their support and respect towards the African..
Peaceful Protests Over George Floyd's Death Continue Across U.S. As Demonstrators Call For ChangeSunday was another day of mostly peaceful protests in cities and towns across the nation as demonstrators call for change in the wake of George Floyd's death; Tom Hanson reports for CBS2.
Peaceful Protests In New Jersey See Large TurnoutsA peaceful demonstration in New Jersey drew thousands of supporters Sunday.