Analysts place Baldwin on VP list Video Credit: WISN - Duration: 01:03s - Published 1 week ago Analysts place Baldwin on VP list The UVA Center for Politics has a top ten list of Joe Biden's potential VP picks, and Sen. Tammy Baldwin is No. 5. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HOST IT NOW.Coming up NEXT, HANDICAPPING TVEEPSTAKES.ADRIENNE: PRESUMPTIVE DEMOCRATICNOMINEE JOE BIDEN HAS PLEDGED TOPICK A WOMAN AS HIS RUNNINGMATE.AND THERE’S A LOT OF SPECULATIONas to who that person might be.THE CENTER FOR POLITICS AT THEUNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA HASHANDICAPPED THE FIELD OF LIKELYCANDIDATES, AND HERE’S A LOOK ATTHE LIST, STARTING WITH THE MOSTLIKELY TO BE CHOSEN.They say NUMBER ONE ISCALIFORNIA SENATOR KAMALAHARRIS.Number two IS FLORIDACONGRESSWOMAN VAL DEMINGS.THREE IS ILLINOIS SENATOR TAMMYDUCKWORTH.FOUR IS MASSACHUSETTS SENATORELIZABETH WARREN.And take a look at number five.WISCONSIN SENATOR TAMMY BALDWIN.UVA’S CRYSTAL BALL SAYS IF VICEPRESIDENTIAL PICKS ARE WORTHEVEN A POINT OR TWO IN THEIRHOME STATES, BALDWIN’S PLACETHE TICKET COULD BE ELECTORALLYVITAL.WE ASKED THE BIDEN CAMPAIGN IFTHEY’RE VETTING BALDWIN FOR THEJOB, THE CAMPAIGN HAD NOCOMMENT.BUT IN THE PAST SENATORBALDWIN’S TOLD ME SHE’D TAKE THEJOB.Thank you for your time.I’M ADRIENNE PEDER







