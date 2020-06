Black Lives Matter protester lays down to block riot police and takes a selfie

A protester lays down in front of riot police to display a message by Martin Luther King during the Black Lives Matter demonstration in London today (June 7).

Footage shows the protester lying on the ground while riot police continue to march on.

"The young man asks another protester to take a photograph of him whilst the riot police keep marching on and pushing the crowd back in London Downing Street," the filmer told Newsflare.