National Cancer Survivor's Day: Patty Steele On Being A Cancer 'Thriver'
Cancer kills about 600,000 Americans every year.
That's 1,600 a day.
CBS2's John Elliott spoke with rock and roll DJ Patty Steele about being cancer "thriver" six years after her diagnosis.
Katie Kos https://t.co/yBKNjg5Vnr
Today is a day I will proudly shout: Me too! Survivor of 4(!) different cancers … this l… https://t.co/xaquX1YUKw 17 hours ago
CBS New York Patty Steele has been a rock and roll radio legend in New York for over 30 years. She was diagnosed with breast can… https://t.co/U6HhdsVXii 19 hours ago
Web Extra: Patty Steele Discusses Being A Cancer 'Thriver'Patty Steele has been a rock and roll radio legend in New York for over 30 years. She was diagnosed with breast cancer six years. She has a different take on what it means to be a survivor, and spoke..
10 Reasons Why Walking Is Beneficial to Your Health10 Reasons Why Walking Is
Beneficial to Your Health 1. A 2016 study from the
National Institutes of Health says
walking can put you in a "better mood." 2. Another report in 'JAMA Psychiatry'
says..
Breast cancer survivor runs equivalent of Brighton Marathon in her own front yardSara Cutting was due to compete in the Brighton Marathon at the weekend, running for Macmillan Cancer Support and NHS Charities Together.
But when the event like so many sporting events became..