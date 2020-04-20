Global  

National Cancer Survivor's Day: Patty Steele On Being A Cancer 'Thriver'

Cancer kills about 600,000 Americans every year.

That's 1,600 a day.

CBS2's John Elliott spoke with rock and roll DJ Patty Steele about being cancer "thriver" six years after her diagnosis.

Patty Steele has been a rock and roll radio legend in New York for over 30 years. She was diagnosed...
