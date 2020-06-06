Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Second City CEO Andrew Alexander Resigns Amid Racism Accusations

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 00:26s - Published
Second City CEO Andrew Alexander Resigns Amid Racism Accusations

Second City CEO Andrew Alexander Resigns Amid Racism Accusations

In a letter posted on the Second City website, Andrew Alexander said he failed to create and "anti-racist environment."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related news from verified sources

Second City CEO steps down amid claims of racism at theater

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Andrew Alexander, the CEO and co-owner of famed The Second City improv theater,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Chicago S-T


Second City CEO Resigns and Apologizes: ‘I Failed to Create an Anti-Racist Environment’

Second City CEO Resigns and Apologizes: ‘I Failed to Create an Anti-Racist Environment’Second City CEO Andrew Alexander is stepping down following accusations of institutional racism from...
The Wrap - Published



Tweets about this

GaryDare

Gary Dare RT @ABC7Chicago: Second City CEO Andrew Alexander steps down amid claims of racism at theater https://t.co/KV2QsYNBuX https://t.co/qA7Yceg3… 36 seconds ago

AdamMichalzuk

Adam Michalzuk RT @DEADLINE: Second City CEO Andrew Alexander Steps Down After Accusations Of Institutional Racism https://t.co/zBHNlNLaVN https://t.co/wy… 39 seconds ago

GaryDare

Gary Dare RT @ABC7Chicago: Second City CEO Andrew Alexander steps down amid claims of racism at theater https://t.co/OqeUFXP28i https://t.co/smSgUbX2… 1 minute ago

Suntimes

Chicago Sun-Times Anthony LeBlanc, Second City's new interim executive producer, most recently served as an artistic director for the… https://t.co/aU0xrjIEJZ 2 minutes ago

ind3fatigable

matapacos stan RT @thewayoftheid: As a former student I am not surprised Second City owner Andrew Alexander steps down amid accusations of racism - Chic… 3 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 Deadline News: Second City CEO Andrew Alexander Steps Down After Accusations Of Institutional Racism… https://t.co/HW70IlJI3F 8 minutes ago

broken_social

Broken Pictures This just in... Second City CEO Andrew Alexander Steps Down After Accusations Of Institutional Racism https://t.co/JVOgDentiS 9 minutes ago

DEADLINE

Deadline Hollywood Second City CEO Andrew Alexander Steps Down After Accusations Of Institutional Racism https://t.co/zBHNlNLaVN https://t.co/wynTF861tf 13 minutes ago