Kitty's Eaten to Much to Escape

Occurred on May 20, 2020 / Scarborough, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "I was sitting in my Dad's back yard with my sister's cat, Fritzy.

Biscuits is not allowed outside because he runs away, so he decided to make a break for it from the balcony.

He obviously has eaten too many biscuits, and got his belly caught in the beams."