Thousands attend Black Lives Matter protest in Nottingham despite warnings about COVID-19

Thousands of people attended the Black Lives Matter protest in Nottingham today (June 7).

Footage shows thousands of people chanting and cheering at the forest recreation ground in Nottingham during the BLM protests in honour of George Floyd.

"Thousands of people attended a Black Lives Matter protest in Nottingham today despite warnings that doing so could put people at risk of catching and spreading coronavirus.

There was no police presence and despite calls from the protest officials, no one maintained social distancing." the filmer told Newsflare.