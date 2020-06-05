Global  

Coronavirus in numbers: Global death toll passes 400,000

Coronavirus in numbers: Global death toll passes 400,000

Coronavirus in numbers: Global death toll passes 400,000

The worldwide death toll from Covid-19 has passed 400,000.

At least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins University.

