Illinois Governor Criticizes Donald Trump's Response To Nationwide Protests

President Donald Trump urged U.S. state governors to be more tough on protests happening in their states.

He said: “You have to dominate, if you don’t dominate you’re wasting your time.” Protests all over the U.S. seek justice after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, was killed by a police officer.

According to Reuters, Ill.

Gov.

J.B.

Pritzker accused Trump of making the situations worse.

He said: “We’ve got to have national leadership in calling for calm.”