"Go home Jacob!" Minneapolis mayor booed by protestors after refusing to back defunding police

A tense moment between Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey and protestors occurred Saturday, June 6th after he refused to commit to abolishing police.

On the 12th day of protests, Frey was booed out of the crowd after speaking to the demonstrators about defunding the police department.

The crowd uproar in a chant of "Go Home Jacob" and he was directed to leave by protest organizers.