Senator Rick Scott Accuses China Of Deterring The US From Discovering A Coronavius Vaccine

Republican Sen.
Rick Scott thinks China is trying to “sabotage” or “slow down” U.S. efforts for a coronavirus vaccine.
He said: “They have decided to be an adversary to Americans and I think to democracy around the world." According to Business Insider, Scott claims there is evidence from the U.S. intelligence community.
The senator claims once China creates a vaccine, they won’t share it with the rest of the world.
China’s minister of science and technology said if they discover any vaccine, it will become a “global public good.”