Senator Rick Scott Accuses China Of Deterring The US From Discovering A Coronavius Vaccine

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Republican Sen.

Rick Scott thinks China is trying to “sabotage” or “slow down” U.S. efforts for a coronavirus vaccine.

He said: “They have decided to be an adversary to Americans and I think to democracy around the world." According to Business Insider, Scott claims there is evidence from the U.S. intelligence community.

The senator claims once China creates a vaccine, they won’t share it with the rest of the world.

China’s minister of science and technology said if they discover any vaccine, it will become a “global public good.”

