Intel Sources Say Protests, Pandemic Makes It Easier For Foreign Spies To Operate In US

The nationwide George Floyd protests are driving a wedge between President Donald Trump and the Pentagon.

According to Business Insider, officials from four countries say the dissent between the two is being exploited by hostile foreign entities.

All four agreed that China and Russia, as well as 'frenemies' such as Israel and Turkey, are freer to collect new intelligence and sources.