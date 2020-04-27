Global  

Retail Workers Are Being Assaulted By Customers Unwilling To Wear Masks

The Facebook page 'Retail Life During COVID-19' has attracted tens of thousands of followers.

According to Newser, it was started by retail worker Samantha Clarke, who works at a store in Modesto, California.

Customers aren't allowed to enter without wearing a mask and following other novel coronavirus-related rules.

Clarke was used to being insulted and threatened over the policy, but she never expected to be punched in the face and knocked to the floor.

Comments on the Facebook page by other retail workers say that since the pandemic, they've been faced with an unending string of abuse.

Types of physical attacks on retail workers since the start of the pandemic have included being struck, spat upon, and even shot.

We are hearing an increasing number of reports of abuse and violence directed against retail workers who are doing their jobs by asking customers to wear face masks.... Official, National Retail Federation.

