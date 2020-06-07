NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed

Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday.

The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen.

Tom Cotton.

In it, Cotton called for the US Army to be deployed to protests in American cities, over anti-racism, and police brutality.

Times staffers were quick to denounce the article, writing near-identical statements online that "Running this puts Black @nytimes staff in danger." The Times acknowledged that publishing the piece was an error.

Bennet later admitted he hadn't read the essay before it was published.

In a note sent to NYT staffers on Sunday, publisher A.

G.

Sulzberger called it 'a significant breakdown in our editing processes.'