NYT Editor Resigns In Flap Over Sen. Tom Cotton's Op-Ed

Business Insider reports New York Times editorial page editor James Bennet resigned on Sunday.
The move came after the paper published a controversial op-ed by GOP Sen.
Tom Cotton.
In it, Cotton called for the US Army to be deployed to protests in American cities, over anti-racism, and police brutality.
Times staffers were quick to denounce the article, writing near-identical statements online that "Running this puts Black @nytimes staff in danger."
The Times acknowledged that publishing the piece was an error.
Bennet later admitted he hadn't read the essay before it was published.
In a note sent to NYT staffers on Sunday, publisher A.
G.
Sulzberger called it 'a significant breakdown in our editing processes.'