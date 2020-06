Winston Churchill statue among vandalism targets at Black Lives Matter protest in London

The statue of former Prime Minister Winston Churchill was among several targets for vandalism during a Black Lives Matter march in central London on Sunday (June 7).

The words "was a racist" were added below Churchill's name.

A placard reading "Black Lives Matter" was attached to the figure of Churchill.

Several buildings along Whitehall were also vandalised with the movement's acronym "BLM", which was also seen written on the Cenotaph.