Joe Biden Reaches Threshold To Formally Clinch Democratic Nomination

Associated Press Joe Biden has officially reached the majority threshold of pledged delegates to secure the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

Biden has reached the majority threshold of 1,991 pledged delegates with his win in.

The Virgin Islands' Democratic caucus, according to projections from Decision Desk HQ and the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Biden became the presumptive nominee when Sen.