Sonu Sood meets Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai

Actor Sonu Sood met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray was also present during the meeting.

After meeting Maharashtra Chief Minister Sonu said, "We have to support all the people who are suffering and need us.

I will continue until the last migrant has reached his home.

Every party from Kashmir to Kanyakumari has supported and I want to thank everyone for that." Sonu Sood and CM Thackeray's meeting came on a day when Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged that 'There could be a political director behind what actor Sonu Sood is doing'.

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been in the limelight for sending migrant workers stuck in Mumbai to their home towns and won many hearts for his work in the COVID-19 pandemic.