Allegheny County Again Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:22s - Published
Allegheny County Again Reports No New Coronavirus Deaths
Allegheny County Health Department is once again reporting no new coronavirus deaths.
